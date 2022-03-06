Left Menu

Ukraine's Mariupol says civilian evacuation under ceasefire will start at midday

The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said an evacuation of some of 400,000 residents trapped by encircling Russian forces would start at 12:00 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Sunday under a temporary ceasefire that will last till 9:00 p.m..

A similar plan had to be abandoned on Saturday after the ceasefire was not fully observed, with both sides trading blame.

