UP CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with students from the state who returned back home from a war-hit Ukraine on Sunday. He interacted with 50 students who returned from Ukraine and were evacuated under the Centre's 'Operation Ganga'. Students shared their experiences with the Chief Minister.

During the interaction, Adityanath said that 33 new medical colleges and 2 new AIIMS hospitals have been established in the state. "There will be a medical college in every district of the state in the next one year," Adityanath added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been regularly chairing high-level meetings over the Ukraine crisis. Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under Operation Ganga from crisis-ridden Ukraine. The Ministry also informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to five neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

