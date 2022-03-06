Amritsar: Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident

Five personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and one critically injured on Sunday in a fratricidal incident committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa in Amritsar, Punjab. Later, Ct Satteppa SK himself succumbed to injuries, the BSF said in a statement.

It further stated that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts. "In an unfortunate incident, five BSF troops were injured on March 6 due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa S K at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa S K was also injured in the incident. Out of the six injured, five troops, including Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives. One of the injured is critical. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts," the BSF statement read.

