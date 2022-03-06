Left Menu

Amritsar: Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident

Five personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and one critically injured on Sunday in a fratricidal incident committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa in Amritsar, Punjab.

Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Five personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and one critically injured on Sunday in a fratricidal incident committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa in Amritsar, Punjab. Later, Ct Satteppa SK himself succumbed to injuries, the BSF said in a statement.

It further stated that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts. "In an unfortunate incident, five BSF troops were injured on March 6 due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa S K at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa S K was also injured in the incident. Out of the six injured, five troops, including Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives. One of the injured is critical. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts," the BSF statement read.

Further details to follow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

