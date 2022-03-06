Left Menu

Police detain more than 316 people at anti-war protests in Russia -monitor

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2022
Police detained more than 316 people at anti-war protests in 16 cities across Russia on Sunday, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

There was no immediate comment from police. Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

