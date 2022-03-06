Police detain more than 316 people at anti-war protests in Russia -monitor
Police detained more than 316 people at anti-war protests in 16 cities across Russia on Sunday, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.
There was no immediate comment from police. Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.
