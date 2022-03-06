Left Menu

Labourer killed, another injured after trolley crashes at quarry in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-03-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 15:14 IST
Labourer killed, another injured after trolley crashes at quarry in Rajasthan
A labourer was killed and another injured at a quarry in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Sunday after a trolley used for moving goods crashed, police said.

The incident took place at Kolihan quarry of Hindustan Copper Limited in Khetri police station area, they said.

Station House Officer Vinod Sankhla said one labourer, Sitaram (50), was killed and another injured when a trolley used for moving goods crashed at the quarry crashed.

The body was handed over to Sitaram's relatives after a post-mortem examination, he said.

A case has been registered under the Criminal Procedure Code and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

