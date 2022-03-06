Israel's Bennett, returned from Moscow, speaks again to Ukraine's Zelenskiy
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 15:20 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday, their third conversation in two days, a Bennett spokesperson said, without giving further details.
On Saturday, Bennett's office said he made a surprise visit to Moscow to discuss the Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At Ukraine's behest, Israel has offered mediation to resolve the crisis. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller)
