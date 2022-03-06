Israel's Bennett, returned from Moscow, speaks again to Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday, their third conversation in two days, a Bennett spokesperson said, without giving further details.

On Saturday, Bennett's office said he made a surprise visit to Moscow to discuss the Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At Ukraine's behest, Israel has offered mediation to resolve the crisis. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

