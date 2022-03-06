Left Menu

Woman, son drown in water tank at home in Rajasthan

A woman and her three-year-old son drowned in a water tank at their residence in Rajasthans Barmer district on Sunday, police said.The incident took place in Kernada village under Chohtan police station, they said.Krishna Kumar suddenly fell into the water tank at his house and his mother, Chatru Pratapat 25, jumped in to save him. Both of them drowned, Station House Officer Bhutaram Bishnoi said.The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-03-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 15:41 IST
Woman, son drown in water tank at home in Rajasthan
A woman and her three-year-old son drowned in a water tank at their residence in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Kernada village under Chohtan police station, they said.

Krishna Kumar suddenly fell into the water tank at his house and his mother, Chatru Pratapat (25), jumped in to save him. Both of them drowned, Station House Officer Bhutaram Bishnoi said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The matter is being investigated, he said.

