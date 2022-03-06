Left Menu

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

According to Nirani, the panel has considered and approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects worth Rs 1,275.67 crore, which are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,181 people in the state.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:51 IST
The Karnataka government has approved 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 crore that would provide jobs for over 6,393 people in the state.

The clearance for the projects was given at the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Saturday. According to Nirani, the panel has considered and approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects worth Rs 1,275.67 crore, which are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,181 people in the state. Also, at the SLSWCC meeting, 40 new projects each with investment of more than Rs 15 crores and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared. These projects valued at Rs 724.87 crore would generate 3,212 jobs, the minister noted on Sunday.

A total of 48 projects with investments of Rs 2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people were cleared.

Among the new investments that were approved are Rockwell Collins India Enterprises of Raytheon Group, Nithin Sai Agrotech, Brighflexi International, Cookson India and Adcock Ingram Pharma and Starling Chem.

