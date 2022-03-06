Left Menu

CM Biplab Kumar Deb proposes to establish Rs 100 cr cultural hub in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said that the state government has taken a handful of initiatives in collaboration with central agencies to set up a number of cultural institute campuses to give a push to the state's rich cultural heritage, and therefore, it has forwarded a proposal of Rs 100 crore for a cultural hub.

ANI | Dharmanagar (Tripura) | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:56 IST
CM Biplab Kumar Deb proposes to establish Rs 100 cr cultural hub in Tripura
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb at inaugural function of the Dharmanagar book fair on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said that the state government has taken a handful of initiatives in collaboration with central agencies to set up a number of cultural institute campuses to give a push to the state's rich cultural heritage, and therefore, it has forwarded a proposal of Rs 100 crore for a cultural hub. "The campuses will be offering short term courses in various performing art disciplines for the students. A proposal of Rs 100 crore for the proposed cultural hub has been forwarded," he said while addressing the inaugural function of the Dharmanagar book fair.

Saying that the state government is indebted to developing Tripura as a cultural hub, Deb said, "A proposal of Rs 100 crore has been put forward. The proposal includes the campus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute where short term courses pertaining to film production and other performing arts will be imparted." "Apart from that, a campus of Lalit Kala Akademi and a full-fledged campus of National School of Drama are also included in the ambitious project," he added.

The motive of the government, the Chief Minister explained, is seamless study and exchange of culture with the neighbouring states as well as Bangladesh. "The government has already arranged a plot of 2,360 acres for National School of Drama while land acquisition process for Lalit Kala Akademi centre is also underway. The government is in talks with other cultural institutes running under the Ministry of Culture", Deb added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022