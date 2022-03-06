CM Biplab Kumar Deb proposes to establish Rs 100 cr cultural hub in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said that the state government has taken a handful of initiatives in collaboration with central agencies to set up a number of cultural institute campuses to give a push to the state's rich cultural heritage, and therefore, it has forwarded a proposal of Rs 100 crore for a cultural hub. "The campuses will be offering short term courses in various performing art disciplines for the students. A proposal of Rs 100 crore for the proposed cultural hub has been forwarded," he said while addressing the inaugural function of the Dharmanagar book fair.

Saying that the state government is indebted to developing Tripura as a cultural hub, Deb said, "A proposal of Rs 100 crore has been put forward. The proposal includes the campus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute where short term courses pertaining to film production and other performing arts will be imparted." "Apart from that, a campus of Lalit Kala Akademi and a full-fledged campus of National School of Drama are also included in the ambitious project," he added.

The motive of the government, the Chief Minister explained, is seamless study and exchange of culture with the neighbouring states as well as Bangladesh. "The government has already arranged a plot of 2,360 acres for National School of Drama while land acquisition process for Lalit Kala Akademi centre is also underway. The government is in talks with other cultural institutes running under the Ministry of Culture", Deb added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)