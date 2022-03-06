Left Menu

Pope Francis says Ukraine conflict is "not a military operation but a war"

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:01 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

Pope Francis on Sunday rejected Russia's assertion that it is carrying out a "a special military operation" in Ukraine, saying the country was being battered by a war.

"In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," the pope said in his weekly address to crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square.

