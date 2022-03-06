Pope Francis says Ukraine conflict is "not a military operation but a war"

Pope Francis on Sunday rejected Russia's assertion that it is carrying out a "a special military operation" in Ukraine, saying the country was being battered by a war.

"In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," the pope said in his weekly address to crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)