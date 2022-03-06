Zelenskyy pushes call for Ukraine no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy is pushing his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy is pushing his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops. Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday that "the world is strong enough to close our skies.'' NATO countries have ruled out policing a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as "participation in the armed conflict."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- NATO
- Ukrainian
- Zelenskyy
- Ukraine
- Voldymyr Zelenskyy
- United States
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
Canada's Freeland strays from G20 economic script to warn Russia on Ukraine -sources
Powerful explosion hit Luhansk amid escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine
WRAPUP 13-Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
Blinken, Baerbock discuss Ukraine crisis, warn of 'massive consequences' for Russia
Russia not involved in recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine: Russian Embassy to US