Zelenskyy pushes call for Ukraine no-fly zone

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy is pushing his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops.

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:05 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy is pushing his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops. Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday that "the world is strong enough to close our skies.'' NATO countries have ruled out policing a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as "participation in the armed conflict."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

