Man held for locking up Rly site workers, demanding Rs 10 lakh for their release
A man has been arrested for allegedly locking up some people working on a railway project and seeking Rs 10 lakh from the contractor for their release, Thane police said on Sunday.
The contractor was allotted work of building a protection wall at Kalyan station and the accused, identified as Vijay Kadam, had taken Rs 5,000 as ''protection money'' after issuing threats, Senior Inspector Bashir Shaikh of Kolsewadi police station said.
''After the contractor refused to pay him anymore, Kadam and three of his associates, on March 4, locked four of the former's workers in a dilapidated railway structure and demanded Rs 10 lakh for their release,'' he said.
A kidnapping and extortion case was registered on Saturday and Kadam was arrested soon after, while a hunt was on for his associates, Shaikh said.
