Russia planning to encircle Dnipro, Ukraine security official says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:25 IST
Russia is mustering forces to encircle the Ukrainian city of Dnipro and is turning its main attention to cutting Ukraine off from the Black Sea, Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Russia still intended to try to capture Kyiv, he said.

Separately, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Ukraine was expecting 639 million euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the economy during the Russian invasion.

