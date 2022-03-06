Left Menu

1 killed, 10 hurt as terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in J&K's Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A civilian was killed while at least 10 others, including a policeman, were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Hari Singh High Street locality of the city here on Sunday, police said.

''At about 4:20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon police and security forces deployment at Hari Singh High Street,'' a police official said.

He said a policeman and 10 civilians received splinter injuries in the explosion.

The injured were rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, where a civilian succumbed to the injuries, he added.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

