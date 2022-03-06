Left Menu

Russia's Putin tells Ukraine: stop fighting

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:34 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Sunday that Russia would only halt its military operation if Ukraine stopped fighting and Moscow's demands were met, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin said the operation was going according to plan and to schedule, and that he hoped Ukrainian negotiators would take a more constructive approach at talks and take into account the reality on the ground, the Kremlin said in statement.

