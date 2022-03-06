Russia's Putin tells Ukraine: stop fighting
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Sunday that Russia would only halt its military operation if Ukraine stopped fighting and Moscow's demands were met, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin said the operation was going according to plan and to schedule, and that he hoped Ukrainian negotiators would take a more constructive approach at talks and take into account the reality on the ground, the Kremlin said in statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Kremlin
- Putin
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Turkish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 13-Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, urge Putin to pull back
Scholz says Kremlin has signaled open to further dialogue
RPT, WRAPUP 1-Putin to oversee nuclear drills as Ukraine crisis mounts
Putin starts Russia's strategic nuclear exercises as tensions soar