ITBP launches events to mark 75 years of India's Independence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Sunday launched public awareness and civic welfare programmes across the country, including at remote frontier locations, as part of celebrations for the 75th year of Independence, an official said.

The events will be held for eight days, till March 13, as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Desh Ki Hifazat-Desh Ki Suraksha' series.

During the series, ITBP personnel will organise programmes on topics such as the human face of security, honour the families of personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, band displays and assistance through the wives welfare association, a spokesperson of the force said.

''ITBP will also organise free medical camps, distribution of stationery and sports items for school children in the border regions and Naxal affected areas. Band displays will be held at prominent places in the deployment area of our units,'' he said.

The events are part of the directives issued in this context by the Ministry of Home Affairs to all paramilitary forces and other agencies under its command, the official said. The ITBP is primarily tasked to secure the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control with China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

