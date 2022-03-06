A second attempt to establish a humanitarian corridor out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol failed. The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine passed 1.5 million as Russia's attack continued for an 11th day. *The city mayor trying to get people out The mayor of Mariupol used to dream of revitalising the city. Now he says his main priority is to help many of the 400,000 people stuck in the southeastern city to escape. *Shoring up the capital Ukrainian soldiers bolstered defences around Kyiv, digging trenches, blocking roads and liaising with civil defence units as Russian forces bombarded the surrounding areas and attacked towns and villages nearby.

*Diplomatic efforts Israeli Prime Minister Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his country will continue trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine even if success seems unlikely, returning from surprise talks with President Vladimir Putin. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged Putin to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement, his office said. *Talk of fighter jets for Ukraine The United States is considering sending planes to Poland if Warsaw decided to send fighter jets to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. *Russia's credit rating slips Moody's cut Russia's credit rating to Ca, the second-lowest rung of its ratings ladder, citing central bank capital controls that are likely to restrict payments on the country's foreign debt and lead to default.

*QUOTES "In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," Pope Francis, rejecting the term "military operation" that Russia has used to describe its actions. "My heart is being torn apart," said Olha Kucher, director of the Zaporizhzhia Central Christian Orphanage after evacuating more than 200 children from the southwestern city. "I simply lack words. And I feel so sorry for these children. They're so young." *COMING UP Ukraine said a third round of ceasefire talks with Russia would go ahead on Monday; Moscow was less definitive.

