Erdogan urges cease-fire in call with Putin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans office says he has called for an urgent cease-fire in Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.In a statement following Sundays one-hour call, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan had urged a halt to fighting to address humanitarian concerns and seek a political solution to the conflict.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office says he has called for an urgent cease-fire in Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a statement following Sunday's one-hour call, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan had urged a halt to fighting to "address humanitarian concerns" and "seek a political solution" to the conflict. The war is now in its 11th day.
Erdogan called for the opening of humanitarian corridors and a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
Turkey has extensive ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to place itself as a mediator. It has invited both to a diplomatic forum in Antalya next week.
Erdogan's office said he told Putin that he was "ready to make every contribution'' to resolving the crisis.
