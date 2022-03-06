Left Menu

Gold, cash worth Rs 12.50 lakh stolen from Nagpur trader's home

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:25 IST
Gold, cash worth Rs 12.50 lakh stolen from Nagpur trader's home
  • Country:
  • India

Gold and cash cumulatively worth Rs 12.50 lakh were stolen from a house in Sindhu Nagar area of Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The theft took place in the house of garment trader Nandlal Chelwani (56) when he and his kin had gone to Indore in Madhya Pradesh to attend a wedding on March 1, the Jaripatka police station official said.

The theft was revealed when the family returned home on Sunday, he said, adding that CCTV footage of the vicinity was being checked as part of the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022