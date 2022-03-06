Gold, cash worth Rs 12.50 lakh stolen from Nagpur trader's home

Gold and cash cumulatively worth Rs 12.50 lakh were stolen from a house in Sindhu Nagar area of Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The theft took place in the house of garment trader Nandlal Chelwani (56) when he and his kin had gone to Indore in Madhya Pradesh to attend a wedding on March 1, the Jaripatka police station official said.

The theft was revealed when the family returned home on Sunday, he said, adding that CCTV footage of the vicinity was being checked as part of the probe.

