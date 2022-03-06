Left Menu

Man held for sending obscene messages to woman lawyer: Police

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman lawyer here, police said on Sunday.

Accused Vinit Sharma belonging to a village under the New Mandi police station area was arrested on Saturday on the complaint by the woman lawyer, an official said.

In a separate case, a man was arrested for allegedly abducting a minor girl and keeping her hostage in his village home under the Kakroli police station area, SHO Sunil Sharma said.

The minor girl too was recovered from accused Saqib, he added.

The case against Saqib was lodged on March 1 and the police arrested the accused on Saturday after rescuing the girl, he said.

