Andhra Governor to address joint session of State Legislature on March 7

With the Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature commencing on March 7, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will address a joint session of the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly at 11 am tomorrow.

06-03-2022
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
With the Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature commencing on March 7, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will address a joint session of the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly at 11 am tomorrow. For the first time, the Governor will make his appearance in physical mode. On the earlier two occasions, Governor addressed the joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature in virtual mode from the Raj Bhavan, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

A trial run was held by the security staff of the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Special Chief Secretary to Governor, RP Sisodia visited the Assembly premises and reviewed the arrangements made for the joint session with Andhra Pradesh Assembly Secretary P Bala Krishnamacharyulu and gave instructions for smooth conduct of the programme. The Business Advisory Committee of the House will meet on March 7 and decide on the duration of the session. (ANI)

