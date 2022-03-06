Left Menu

Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:46 IST
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling.

Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time (10 a.m. GMT) during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local ceasefire, Ukrainian military authorities said earlier Sunday.

Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.

“There can be no green corridors' because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,“ he said on Telegram.

A similar cease-fire planned for Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed Saturday, trapping residents under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

