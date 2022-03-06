Left Menu

Russia's detains more than 2,000 people at anti-war protests - monitor

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:46 IST
Police detained more than 2,034 people at anti-war protests in cities across Russia on Sunday, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify that information or to reach the police for comment. Social media videos circulated by Kremlin critics showed hundreds of people marching in Moscow chanting "No to war!" and "Shame!"

