Woman abducted, gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A woman studying in a college here was allegedly abducted, taken to Delhi and gang-raped by five people, police said on Sunday.

They said a case has been registered against the accused based on a complaint lodged by the woman's family, and she was sent for a medical examination.

According to the complaint, the woman was abducted outside the college in Khatoli town on Friday and taken to Delhi in a car where she was gang-raped, SHO Dharmendra Kumar said.

The accused also threatened her against informing anybody about the incident and then dropped her off in Meerut, the police said, quoting the complaint.

The woman's family had started searching for her as she did not return home from the college when she called them up and narrated her ordeal, they said.

SHO Kumar said Shiva, Arun, Ansh, Varun and Sumit Kumar have been named as accused in the case, and a search was on to trace them.

He said the woman lives in a village under the Sardhana police station area in Meerut and travels to Khatoli daily to attend classes.

