Left Menu

Rijiju reaches Austria en route to India from Slovakia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 19:17 IST
Rijiju reaches Austria en route to India from Slovakia
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has reached Vienna on his way back to India from Slovakia where he coordinated evacuations of Indians from the war-hit Ukraine.

In a tweet, the Indian embassy said the ambassador received Rijiju in the Austrian capital.

''With great pleasure and honour Ambassador Jaideep Mazumder welcomed Hon'ble Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju Ji in Vienna, enroute to India from Bratislava, during his and Team MEA's successful efforts for Operation Ganga,'' the embassy tweeted.

With the Ukrainian airspace having been shut for civilian aircraft amid the ongoing Russian military offensive, India is evacuating its citizens through Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia under Operation Ganga.

Union ministers Rijiju, Gen V K Singh (retd), Hardeep Singh Puri and Jyotiraditya Scindia were sent to the countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate evacuation of Indians from the war-hit country.

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022