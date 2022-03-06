Mariupol says Russian shelling has again prevented evacuation of civilians
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 06-03-2022
A convoy of evacuees was not able to leave Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol on Sunday because Russian forces continued shelling despite a temporary ceasefire agreement, local authorities said.
"It is extremely dangerous to take people out under such conditions," the city council said in an online statement.
