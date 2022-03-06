Left Menu

College accountant held for killing principal, burning her body in car

PTI | Daman | Updated: 06-03-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 19:30 IST
College accountant held for killing principal, burning her body in car
An employee of a nursing college was arrested for allegedly murdering its principal and setting her corpse ablaze in a car, police in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) said on Sunday.

A missing person complaint was lodged at Silvassa police station on March 1 for 45-year-old Kanimozhi Armugam, and teams using technical surveillance and other forms of inputs zeroed in on Savan Patel, who worked as a accountant in the college in Daman where the former was principal.

''The victim had learnt of financial irregularities in mess fund and admission fees allegedly committed by Patel and had confronted him on several occasions. On February 28, he requested her for a lift in her car after promising to give details of the fund misappropriation,'' he said.

''He killed her inside the car, and then burnt the vehicle with the body inside at a quarry in Vapi town. The accused led police to the charred remains,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

