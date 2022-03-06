Blinken will visit France on Tuesday to meet Macron - State Dept
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday evening to continue coordinating the response to the Russian assault on Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Sunday.
