Pawar inaugurates primary health centre in Osmanabad village

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 06-03-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 19:37 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday inaugurated a primary health centre set up at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore in Samudrawani village of Maharashtra's Osmanabad district.

Speaking on the occasion, state health minister Rajesh Tope said the PHC would cater to 51,000 people in the vicinity.

