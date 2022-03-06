Left Menu

Turkey tells Ukraine ceasefire needed for safe evacuations, aid shipments

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-03-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 19:41 IST
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Sunday that a ceasefire, even for a limited time, was urgently needed for safe civilian evacuations and aid shipments, his ministry said.

In a phone call, Akar also conveyed Turkey's "expectation for the security of our citizens who have not been evacuated or are being evacuated to be ensured", the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

