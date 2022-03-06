Blinken says U.S. seeing 'very credible reports' of deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 19:54 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States has seen 'very credible reports' of deliberate attacks on civilians by Russians forces in Ukraine, and that Washington was documenting these reports to make sure relevant organizations can investigate whether war crimes have been committed.
