Ukraine envoy to U.S. calls Russia 'terrorist state' -Fox News
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 19:58 IST
Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova called Russia a "terrorist state" in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.
"This is a terrorist state and we should treat Russia as a terrorist state," Markarova said. She also renewed calls for the United States to provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft weapons and other arms.
