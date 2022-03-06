More than 360 civilians confirmed killed in Ukraine so far, U.N. says
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 06-03-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 20:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
At least 364 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Ukraine since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, and another 759 wounded, although the true numbers are probably "considerably higher", a U.N. monitoring mission said on Sunday.
The updated figures, relating to casualties through March 5, added a further 13 deaths and 52 injuries to the casualties that the monitors from the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted over protests
Delhi HC orders 3 retired Kashmiri officers to vacate govt accommodations
Former police officer gets life term for killing wife, brother-in-law in J-K
Officer killed, another hurt in police helicopter crash
Turkey news site owner killed in attack - governor's office