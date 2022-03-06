EU's von der Leyen calls for probe of whether Russia committing war crimes
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 20:19 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday an investigation is needed into whether Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.
"I think there needs to be a strong and clear investigation on this question," von der Leyen said in an interview on CNN.
