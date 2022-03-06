Left Menu

Russian and Ukrainian weapons compete at Saudi defence show

As the tragic reality of war unfolds in eastern Europe, visitors to a defence show in Saudi Arabia were met with the surreal sight of seeing the latest Ukrainian and Russian military hardware competing for attention in pristine exhibition halls.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 06-03-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 20:25 IST
Russian and Ukrainian weapons compete at Saudi defence show
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

As the tragic reality of war unfolds in eastern Europe, visitors to a defence show in Saudi Arabia were met with the surreal sight of seeing the latest Ukrainian and Russian military hardware competing for attention in pristine exhibition halls. For Maxim Potimkov of Ukraine's state arms exporter and importer, standing alone amid his country's armoured vehicles, sales were the farthest thing from his mind.

"I came for this show because there has to be someone here and we have so much equipment here," he told Reuters. "There was expected to be 50-plus people from Ukraine." Potimkov, from Kyiv, was travelling to Ukraine from a trade show in the United Arab Emirates when Russia launched its invasion last week, and he had to cancel his plans. Now back in the Middle East, he staffs a booth to promote Ukraine's Kozark 7 and Kozark 2M tactical armoured vehicles and anti-drone systems.

Meanwhile, in an adjacent hall, Russian weapons makers were displaying Moscow's hardware, including anti-aircraft weapons and air defence systems. Russian industry representatives, when approached by Reuters, declined to discuss economic sanctions imposed by the West in response to the war. Hundreds of visitors at the defence show in Riyadh, including regional government, military and corporate officials, surveyed this exhibition of might from nations around the world even as residents of the Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol experienced the dread power of such hardware at first hand.

Efforts to evacuate people from Mariupol - which has endured days of Russian shelling that has trapped people without heat, power and water - failed for a second day in a row on Sunday after a ceasefire plan collapsed. Many arms-producing nations vie for influence and contracts from wealthy Gulf Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have moved to diversify their defence partners and want to develop their own industries..

Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition, which includes the UAE, that has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen for seven years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022