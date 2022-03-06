Left Menu

Adequate tap water supply to every rural household govt's top priority: Gehlot

Calling upon the officials to ensure the timely completion of projects, he said an inordinate delay in executing the projects not only hurt the exchequer but also the people.Addressing a review meeting of the Public Health Engineering Department, Gehlot directed the officials to make necessary arrangements in advance in order to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water in the state as summer is around the corner.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-03-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 20:40 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said ensuring adequate tap water supply to every rural household is his government's top priority. Calling upon the officials to ensure the timely completion of projects, he said an inordinate delay in executing the projects not only hurt the exchequer but also the people.

Addressing a review meeting of the Public Health Engineering Department, Gehlot directed the officials to make necessary arrangements in advance in order to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water in the state as summer is around the corner. After assessing the requirement of every district, alternate arrangements for water sources should be immediately made on the basis of a contingency plan, he said.

While top priority should be accorded to the Jal Jeevan Mission, which intends to supply water to every household, Gehlot said efforts should also be made to ensure timely completion of all projects related to drinking water.

The chief minister also directed the officials to effectively test and install smart metres in urban areas of the state under Mukhyamantri Rajneer Yojana.

Sufficient funds have been allocated in the Budget for the installation of hand pumps and tube wells in each Assembly constituency, Gehlot said and asked the district collectors to form committees to earmark locations for their installation.

