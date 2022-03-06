Left Menu

Measures being taken to bring back K'taka students stranded in Ukraine: CM Bommai

All measures are being taken to bring Karnataka students back home safely from Ukraine amid the Russian military operations, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

ANI | Hubballi (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-03-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 20:45 IST
Measures being taken to bring back K'taka students stranded in Ukraine: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All measures are being taken to bring Karnataka students back home safely from Ukraine amid the Russian military operations, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday. The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons after welcoming Chaitra Gangadhar, a medical student from Yaraguppi village of Kundagol taluk in Dharwad district who returned safely from Ukraine.

Bommai said, "There were four students from Dharwad in Ukraine. Of them, two have returned home safely and we are confident of bringing back the remaining two as well. We have received information about them crossing the Ukrainian border. About 200 students from Karnataka are stranded in Kharkiv and taking shelter in bunkers." "The Indian Embassy is trying to bring them back. We are in touch with the Union External Affairs minister in this regard. PM Modi himself is monitoring the situation. A huge operation to airlift the students is on. It is being made possible due to the cordial relations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with various countries," he added.

As for getting the mortal remains of Naveen Gyanagoudar who died due to shelling in Ukraine, information is being obtained about the mortuary where his body has been kept. Efforts are on to bring his mortal remains with assistance from the Indian Embassy, Bommai said. Replying to a question about the academic future of the medical students who have returned from Ukraine, Bommai said, "a suitable decision would be taken in consultation with the Union government." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022