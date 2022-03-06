Centre has sought clarifications on proposal to create Odisha legislative council: Speaker

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Sunday said the Centre has sought certain clarifications from the state government on the proposed creation of a legislative council in the state.

Patro also said that the Union law ministry wrote to the state government in reply to a letter sent by him.

The parliamentary affairs department would respond to the Centre's query on formation of a legislative council, he stated.

Last month, Patro had written to the Centre after Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, while replying a question by BJD MP Prasanna Acharya on February 11, said he had no information about any resolution passed in Odisha Assembly for creation of the legislative council.

The speaker, in his letter, mentioned that the Assembly on September 18, 2018, adopted a resolution for creating a Legislative Council in the state and the same was communicated to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry and Union Law and Justice Ministry.

Patro had also said that a probe should be conducted to find out why the Union minister was not properly briefed by officials concerned about the resolution.

Replying to a question, Patro, during the day, told reporters that the Budget Session of Odisha Assembly would commence before March 31.

The date would be officially announced after an approval is received from the governor, he said.

The speaker further stated that the Odisha Assembly will soon launch its YouTube channel.

This apart, the Assembly will soon start its television channel 'Vidhan Sabha TV' and a monthly magazine titled 'Vidhan Sabha Patrika', he added.

