Russia says sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:03 IST
Russia's finance ministry said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments to non-residents would depend on the sanctions imposed by the West.
"The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said.
