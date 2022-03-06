Four cow vigilantes injured in clash: Mathura police

Four people sustained injuries in a clash after they visited the home of a local resident, alleging that beef was stored there, police said here on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Manoharpura area under the Kotwali police station when members of the Gaurakhshak Dal, a cow vigilante group, knocked at the door of a local resident.

They alleged that beef was stored in the house, leading to an altercation and a scuffle.

''Four vigilantes were injured in the incident,'' SP (City) Martand Prakash Singh said. He said an FIR under Sections 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against 14 people, including 11 named by a member of the group.

No arrest has been made so far and the situation is under control, officials said.

However, as a precautionary measure, police have been deployed in the area, they added.

