Indian who was shot in Kyiv during Ukraine-Russia war returning to India on Monday: V K Singh

Indian student Harjot Singh, who was shot in Kyiv a few days back during the Ukraine-Russia war, is returning to Delhi on Monday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said.On March 1, medical student Naveen SG from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and fellow students.The minister informed on Twitter on Sunday Harjot Singh is the Indian who was shot during the war in Kyiv.

Indian student Harjot Singh, who was shot in Kyiv a few days back during the Ukraine-Russia war, is returning to Delhi on Monday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said.

On March 1, medical student Naveen SG from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and fellow students.

The minister informed on Twitter on Sunday: ''Harjot Singh is the Indian who was shot during the war in Kyiv. His passport was also lost in the chaos.'' He said Harjot Singh is reaching India with him on Monday.

''Hope there is a speedy recovery with home food and care,'' the minister stated. Singh - who is in Poland currently to facilitate students' evacuation - had on March 4 told reporters, ''Today, we heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot. He was taken back to Kyiv. This will happen in a fighting.'' The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive against it. Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine were being airlifted once they cross to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Eight flights with more than 1,500 Indians will operate from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Monday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated. PTI DSP RT RT

