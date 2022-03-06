Russia warns countries offering airfields to Ukraine would be entering conflict
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:19 IST
Any country offering its air fields to Ukraine for attacks on Russia may be considered as having entered the conflict, a Russia defence ministry spokesman was quoted as saying on Sunday.
"The use of the airfield networks of these countries to base Ukrainian military aircraft and their subsequent use against the Russian armed forces may be regarded as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict," Interfax news agency quoted spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.
