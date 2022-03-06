Ukraine calls for Russia and Belarus to lose IMF and World Bank membership
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:25 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on Sunday said he had signed a formal request to foreign governments including the United States for termination of Russia and Belarus's memberships of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
"These two countries violated their obligations and directed their policies towards war," he said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- World Bank
- Belarus
- International Monetary Fund
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Freeland strays from G20 economic script to warn Russia on Ukraine -sources
Powerful explosion hit Luhansk amid escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine
WRAPUP 13-Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
Russia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions
Blinken, Baerbock discuss Ukraine crisis, warn of 'massive consequences' for Russia