Ukraine calls for Russia and Belarus to lose IMF and World Bank membership

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:25 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on Sunday said he had signed a formal request to foreign governments including the United States for termination of Russia and Belarus's memberships of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

"These two countries violated their obligations and directed their policies towards war," he said in a statement.

