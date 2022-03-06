UK PM Johnson pledges to work with allies on defensive aid for Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy he would work with international allies to obtain more defensive military equipment to help with the conflict in Ukraine.
"The leaders discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Prime Minister undertook to work with partners to provide further defensive equipment," said a readout of a call between the two leaders provided by Johnson's office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr
- Ukrainian Armed Forces
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
- Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Freeland strays from G20 economic script to warn Russia on Ukraine -sources
Powerful explosion hit Luhansk amid escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine
WRAPUP 13-Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
Blinken, Baerbock discuss Ukraine crisis, warn of 'massive consequences' for Russia
Russia not involved in recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine: Russian Embassy to US