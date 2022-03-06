Left Menu

UK PM Johnson pledges to work with allies on defensive aid for Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:30 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy he would work with international allies to obtain more defensive military equipment to help with the conflict in Ukraine.

"The leaders discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Prime Minister undertook to work with partners to provide further defensive equipment," said a readout of a call between the two leaders provided by Johnson's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

