France's Macron tells Putin he is concerned about looming attack on Odessa
French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Sunday of his concerns about a possible imminent attack on the Ukrainian city of Odessa, according to a statement from Macron's office.
Macron also stated the importance of finding a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine crisis, and of protecting Ukraine's nuclear facilities.
Putin said on Sunday that his campaign in Ukraine was going to plan and would not end until Kyiv stopped fighting, as efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the heavily bombarded city of Mariupol fell apart for a second day in a row.
