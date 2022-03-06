Man killed by two friends for breaking liquor bottle
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A 32-year-old man was murdered allegedly by two of his friends for breaking a liquor bottle, Nagpur police said on Sunday.
Raju Kaswai was bludgeoned to death by Jitendra Mule and Aman Meshram on Saturday night, a Nandanvan police station official said.
While Mule has been arrested, a search was on for Meshram, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nandanvan
- Jitendra Mule
- Meshram
- Nagpur
- Aman Meshram
- Mule
Advertisement