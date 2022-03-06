Thirteen Syrian soldiers killed, 18 injured in attack in Palmyra -state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:44 IST
Thirteen Syrian army soldiers were killed and 18 others were injured in an attack on their bus in the countryside near Palmyra, Syria's state news agency reported on Sunday.
It did not provide details about the nature of the attack.
