LeT militant arrested in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:56 IST
Security forces on Sunday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

He was spotted during a naka checking near Shuhama Nagbal. He tried to flee after seeing the security forces team, but his attempt was foiled and he was apprehended tactfully, a police spokesman said.

He identified the arrested as Mohammad Altaf Wani, a resident of Keegam in Shopian.

Incriminating material was recovered from his possession, the spokesman said, adding that he was a militant of the LeT.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

