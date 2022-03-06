Denmark to hold referendum on EU defence opt-out - Danish media, citing sources

Danes will be asked to vote on Denmark's European Union defence opt-out this year, the Danish news outlets Ekstra Bladet and B.T. reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources. Ending the opt-out would enable Denmark to take part in joint EU military operations and to cooperate on development and acquisition of military capabilities within the EU framework.

The Prime Minister's office declined to comment.

