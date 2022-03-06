Left Menu

Karnataka CM unveils bronze statue of late VM Kadaiah Hiremath in Hubballi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the bronze statue of the late VM Kadaiah Hiremath in Hubballi on Sunday.

ANI | Hubballi (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-03-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 22:00 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking after unveiling the statue and releasing a commemorative book on Kadaiah, the Chief Minister said, "Kadaiah lives on even after his death as Vivekananda said that death is not an end for achievers."

"Kadaiah had a close association with my father. We should learn about human values from his life. He toiled in his farm field till 76 and lived an ideal life," said Bommai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

